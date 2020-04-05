Adele wins battle to keep multi-million pound divorce details completely PRIVATE

The singer is divorcing the father of her child Simon Konecki

Adele has won a request to keep her £140 million divorce from Simon Konecki completely secret.

The singer requested privacy in Los Angeles, where the pair will legally be getting their divorce.

Reports so far have stated that Adele, 31, and Simon will share custody of their 7-year-old son Angelo, but the financial side of the proceedings will be kept secret.

“Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly,” a source told the UK Sun.

“Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that. They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son.

“They are trying to work out their issues,” the insider added.

The source added that Adele looks set to share emotional songs about the split on her next record.

“She talks about last year as a very difficult year and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy.

“You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.” the source admitted.

The Hello singer announced the couple’s split in April 2019, after eight years together.

Since the pair’s breakup the songstress has reportedly been dating musician Skepta.