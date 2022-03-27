10 of Hollywood’s most famous mother-daughter duos

To celebrate Mother’s Day, we have taken a look at some of Hollywood’s best known mother-daughter duos.

These young stars have followed in the footsteps of their famous mothers and launched successful careers in the showbiz world.

Take a look:

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson have starred in numerous films alongside each other, and are so close they only live a few doors up from one another.

This mother-daughter duo are the best of friends, and they even graced the cover of People magazine’s 2020 Beautiful Issue together.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith have a very open and honest relationship.

The pair appear on Red Table Talk together alongside Jada’s mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, where they discuss very personal topics together.

Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of Lenny Kravits and Lisa Bonet – one of the 90’s hottest couples.

This duo have stepped out on a red carpet together on several occasions, and each time they look drop dead gorgeous.

They look more like twin sisters than mother and daughter!

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford.

Cindy has supported her 20-year-old daughter every step of the way, and the pair have a very close relationship.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis-Ross is the eldest daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, who shot to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes.

In most of her interviews, Tracee gushes about her mother and how she’s impacted both her personal and professional life for the better.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

After Dakota shot to global fame following her leading role in 50 Shades of Grey, Melanie admitted she didn’t plan on watching the steamy film.

She said: “I don’t think I can. I think it would be strange,” before insisting she was “so proud” of her daughter.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

Vanessa Paradis and her daughter Lily Rose Depp are clearly doppelgangers!

This mother-daughter duo have an amazing relationship and are believed to be more like friends then family.

Lily previously revealed that her parents Vanessa and Johnny Depp were not strict and they trusted her to be independent.

The 22-year-old has since gone on to launch her own successful acting career.

Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke

📸| Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman at the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala in NYC. pic.twitter.com/0oZfAFJTpk — best of maya hawke (@badpostmaya) November 16, 2019

Inspired by her mum’s successful acting career, Maya Hawke has also taken Hollywood by storm.

The 23-year-old is best known for her role as Robin Buckley in season three of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

Maya has previously revealed to NYLON that “because this industry is so much tougher on women, my mom had reservations about me not becoming an actor, but becoming a public figure.”

Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow

Did you know Euphoria star Maude Apatow is the daughter of actress Leslie Mann?

The 24-year-old previously admitted it was hard growing up with a famous mum, because now she has to prove herself.

She said: “I’m gonna spend my whole life trying to prove myself as an individual, and that’s a chip on my shoulder.”

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe is the spitting image of her mom Reece Witherspoon.

This mother-daughter duo constantly show their love for one another by sharing sweet snaps together on Instagram.

Ava recently gushed over her mom on her 46th birthday, saying: “With every year, her bright light shines even brighter”