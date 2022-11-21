This is the super affordable skincare product celebrities swear by

If you’re looking to level up your skincare routine but are on a budget, we have found the perfect product for you.

Model Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Spice Girl star Victoria Beckham, and actress Priyanka Chopra are all said to be fans of the Weleda Skin Food – which only costs €15.99 for a 75ml tube.

The latest celeb to rave about the product is model Hailey Bieber, who includes it in her daily skincare routine.

In a video, Hailey said: “So, my final step with skin prep for makeup is that I like to get a richer, heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and when I want a bit of sheen and highlight under the makeup.”

“A lot of makeup artists use this on me and I love it, but I know it’s a little heavy for some people and be a little bit too oily and thick, but the Weleda Skin Food I just use the tiniest bit and I feel like it does the trick that I’m wanting of just adding a little bit more hydration and sheen in the areas that I want it.”

Skincare expert Kimberly Medd, who is Head of Clinic at Face The Future, has shared her thoughts on the celeb favourite product.

She said: “If you haven’t heard of this skin food miracle, it’s been around since 1926 and can be used not only as skincare but applied to the body in places such as dry elbows, knees, hands and feet.”

“It’s an all-natural cream with extracts including wild pansy, chamomile and calendula which have skin calming properties, rosemary, lavender and sweet orange for freshness and essential oils, plus plant oils and and waxes for its skin brightening texture.”

Kimberly continued: “The texture is a rich cream which many people may find intimidating, however a thick cream shouldn’t be one to steer away from in your routine. The thicker the cream, the less you can use, as a little will go a long way.”

“It’s designed predominantly for super dry skin, so if your skin is naturally dry or dry this time of year, it’s a great addition to your skincare routine for instant hydration which you may want to use 1-2 pumps of.”

“I recommend warming a pea-sized amount in your hands by rolling your fingers together to allow the waxes to melt onto the skin easier. For daytime, add a light layer to control sebum production, and at night, try applying a heavier layer for an overnight treatment.”

You can buy the Weleda Skin Food here.