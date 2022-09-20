This is the skincare product beauty gurus swear by

Elemis is a skincare brand loved by celebs such as Amanda Holden, Cara Delevingne and Stacey Solomon.

Beauty gurus swear by their award-winning Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, which removes makeup and impurities while also hydrating your skin.

The luxury product combines the nourishing benefits of a balm with the hydrating properties of a cleansing milk to promote fresh, supremely-soft skin.

The balm is made up of essential oils such as lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus, which gives the product a spa-like scent.

It also contains rose and mimosa waxes with elderberry, starflower and optimega oils to soothe, smooth, and hydrate the skin.

Popular YouTuber Susan Yara said the cleansing balm has “changed her life forever”, describing it as “thick” and “luxurious”.

Beauty influencer Olivia Ancell told her 319.8k TikTok followers: “One pot lasts forever. It has such a lovely, creamy texture, and it melts your makeup off so quickly.”

Maryam, who has a whopping 527k followers on TikTok, said of the product: “Wow I love it. My makeup melted so quickly and left my skin feeling so smooth and hydrated!”

The best-selling product usually costs about €52, but it is currently on sale on LookFantastic for €36.45 here.