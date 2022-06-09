Selena Gomez’s game-changing mascara hack goes viral

Selena Gomez’s game-changing mascara hack has gone viral.

The former Disney star shared her beauty hack in a TikTok video while promoting her brand Rare Beauty’s new tinted moisturiser.

After coating a tweezers in mascara, the 29-year-old singer clamped clumps of her bottom lashes between the tips, and in doing so, achieved a doll-lash effect.

Fans in the comments frenzied over the hack, with one writing: “THE TWEASER TRICK HAD ME RUNNING TO MY DESK.

Another commented: “Tweezers Huh?!??”, while a third wrote: “That lower lash trick is genius !!!”

Someone else said: “Wait… The lower lash thing is genius!!😱”

Since this video was posted at the end of April, the hashtag #selenagomezmascarahack has gained 43.2K views on TikTok.

Not to be dramatic but this mascara hack from Selena Gomez might change my life 😮👏

[📸: @selenagomez] pic.twitter.com/lxPuMjIFmo — MTV UK (@MTVUK) May 1, 2022

Fans also gushed about the viral hack on Twitter, with one user writing: “Selena Gomez’s lower lash hack is genius, we have been blessed with another in-depth makeup tutorial.”

The Wizards of Waverley Place alum launched her makeup brand, Rare Beauty in 2020.

Since its launch, the brand has accumulated 3.2 million Instagram followers and 801.8K TikTok followers.