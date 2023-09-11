Molly-Mae Hague reveals her favourite perfume

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her favourite perfume.

The influencer, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old, who has 7.8million followers on the app, was asked what her current favourite scent is.

The mum-of-one shared a photo of Jo Malone’s Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense, which she said she’s been wearing all the time.

“I empty bottles of this like no tomorrow,” she said. “It’s such a goodie.”

According to the Jo Malone website, the fragrance is inspired by “poppies in the golden fields of England” and in “the wild steppes of Asia”.

“Barley and tonka bean add a double hit of sweet decadence while a burst of succulent fig draws us into this opulent and moreish fragrance,” the description reads.

The popular perfume is available to buy in Brown Thomas.

A 50ml bottle costs €120.00, and a 100ml bottle will set you back €170.

Buy yours here.