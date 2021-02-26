Irish MUA Louise McDonnell teams up with Polished London to launch new product

Irish MUA Louise McDonnell teams up with Polished London to launch new...

Top Irish makeup artist Louise McDonnell has teamed up with Polished London to launch an exciting new product, which blends Oral Care with Beauty.

Deciding to lend her superior beauty knowledge and expertise, the beauty guru worked alongside the brand’s founder Debbie Sleeman to create the Polished London x LMD Ultra White Toothpaste.

The toothpaste’s unique formula is perfect for both natural teeth, veneers and composite bonding – and promises to give a glistening gleam to every smile.

Formulated in the UK alongside dentists and top industry experts, it contains a variety of Ultra Whitening ingredients, which are tough on everyday stains, while being kind to our delicate teeth and gums.

True to the Polished London brand, the product is Cruelty-Free and Vegan Friendly, and is also free from Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), artificial sweeteners and parabens.

Containing a blend of natural oils derived from Wild Mint and Peppermint Leaves, the toothpaste contains Xylitol, which helps fight bacteria, and Sodium Bicarbonate, which gives a deep clean and aids in breaking down plaque build-up.

The natural blend of ingredients means that the new Polished London and LMD offering is safe to use when pregnant and breastfeeding, which was important to Louise as she is currently expecting her first child.

Speaking about the collaboration, Louise said: “I’m delighted to be teaming up with Polished London on our new Ultra White Toothpaste, which I know everyone will love!:

“This Teeth Whitening Toothpaste is going to be a game-changer in your routine. Quick, simple and easy-just replace your normal toothpaste with this morning and night.”

“And, this new formula has been designed especially to work with composite bonding, and to be suitable for use in pregnancy and breastfeeding!”

The Polished London x LMD Ultra White Toothpaste is priced at €14.50, and is available online via www.polishedlondon.com and stockists nationwide.