Irish influencer Emma McEvoy shares GENIUS hack to stop makeup transferring onto white tops

Irish influencer Emma McEvoy has shared a genius hack to stop makeup transferring onto your white top.

The Cork native, who lives in London, is best known for being the queen of Zara hauls, and her staple mirror selfies showing off her outfits.

The content creator boasts 145k Instagram followers, and a further 104.8k followers on TikTok.

Sharing an ingenious hack via with her Instagram and TikTok followers, Emma, who goes by the username @emmanoodle_, said: “Reminder to hairspray the collar of your white shirts so your makeup doesn’t transfer”.

A TikTok user asked: “Wait…. This actually works!??????,” to which the Cork native replied: “Yes I find makes such a difference! ❤️❤️❤️🤌🏼.”

Others rushed to the comments section to praise the “life-changing” hack, with one writing: “Sorry that actually life changing how have I never heard of this?!,” and another saying: “ARE YOU SERIOUS YOU ARE A LIFE SAVER.”

Another TikTok user wrote: “I was putting my makeup on this morning knowing it was going to go straight onto my top, and there is nothing I can do about it 😂 Thank you for this🤌 I can wear white shirts again!! 😂.”

