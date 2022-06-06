Here’s how you can recreate Sophie Murray’s stunning festival hair

Irish influencer Sophie Murray has gone viral for her stunning festival hair.

The social media star attended a Forbidden Fruit Festival party hosted by Aisling Kavanagh over the weekend, and she wore a gorgeous gold crop top from Zara with a cute white mini skirt and cowboy boots for the occasion.

She accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings and completed the look by putting some tiny gems in her wavy hair.

Sophie shared a video of her creating the 90s inspired hairdo on TikTok, and it has gone viral with over 5.8million views.

She used a Girl’s Blinger Glam Styling Tool from Amazon to achieve the look, and people are rushing to buy one for themselves.

One of Sophie’s followers commented on the viral video: “Never purchased something so quick,” while a second wrote: “I desperately need this in my life.”

This throwback beauty trend is definitely going to make a comeback this summer!