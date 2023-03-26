5 Skincare Saviours for Dry Skin

It is officially springtime and in Ireland, that means a lot of unpredictable weather.

The constantly changing temperatures has left our skin in serious need of TLC, as it has been left dry and chapped.

We have rounded up five of our favourite skincare products to combat dry skin. Take a look:

Weleda Skin Food

Models Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Hailey Bieber, Spice Girl star Victoria Beckham, actress Priyanka Chopra, and singer Selena Gomez are all huge fans of Weleda Skin Food.

The ultra-rich cream is formulated to offer the very best for tight, dry and cracked skin in need of a little extra care.

The nourishing cream is packed with plant extracts and essential oils, and it is a must-have product for those who suffer with dry skin.

Shop it for €10.50 here.

Clinique Moisture Surge

Clinique’s Moisture Surge is one of our all-time favourite moisturisers.

The oil-free gel-cream contains hyaluronic acid and aloe bio-ferment, and leaves your skin deeply hydrated and glowing.​

You can buy the Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator for €48 from Boots here.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream recently made headlines when Prince Harry revealed he used the product on his “frostbitten todger” in his tell-all memoir Spare.

The bestselling product was first created in 1930, and it is now used by celebrities and makeup artists all across the globe to hydrate their skin.

You can also use the product to shape your brows, add shine to your cheeks, soothe dry hands, smooth cuticles and nail, and more.

Shop the product for €35 here.

La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Hyaluronic Acid Rich Moisturiser

This product is described as an intensely hydrating moisturiser for very dehydrated skin prone to dryness and sensitivity.

It gives your skin 72 hours of hydration, resulting in smoother, softer and more radiant skin.

You can buy it for €22.45 here.

Dermalogica Circular Hydration Serum

This is a product you NEED to add to your skincare routine if you suffer from dry skin.

The Circular Hydration Serum with Hyaluronic Acid from Dermalogica will immediately flood your skin with hydration, replenish from within, and help prevent future hydration evaporation.

Apply a few drops to your skin first thing in the morning for all-day hydration, or pop some on just before bed and let it work it’s magic overnight.

Shop this product for €69 here.