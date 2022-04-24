4 Affordable Summer Fragrances To Try This Season

To get you prepped for Hot Girl Summer, we have rounded up some of our favourite summer fragrances.

These fab body mists and perfumes smell like summer in a bottle, and they are also super affordable.

Take a look:

NUXE Sun Delicious Fragrant Water

The NUXE Sun Delicious Fragrant Water from the NUXE Sun range captures the scent of the sunny summer months ahead.

The fragrance reveals notes of orange and petitgrain, coconut and tiare flowers, as well as vanilla and musk.

The summer scent is currently on sale for just €11.47 on Cloud 10 Beauty here.

Zara’s Amalfi Sunray

Zara have teamed up with Jo Malone to create a stunning perfume collection that won’t break the bank.

Zara Emotions: A Collection Created By Jo Loves includes eight dreamy fragrances, and the Amalfi Sunray scent smells like an Italian Riviera holiday.

The fragrance reveals notes of bergamot, mandarin and orange flower, and you can buy a 40ml bottle for just €15.95 here.

Hawaiian Tropic Golden Paradise Body Mist

The Hawaiian Tropic Golden Paradise Body Mist is infused with pineapple, warm sand and creamy coconut, giving you the ultimate holiday scent.

The gorgeous mist also gives your skin a shimmery summer glow, but make sure you still apply sunscreen all over as it does not contain SPF.

You can buy this product in Superdrug stores across the country.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

The Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is a perfect summer scent that transports the senses to a hot summer’s day on the luscious coast of Rio.

It contains arming notes of pistachio and almond mingle with a floral bloom of jasmine petals, settling on a rich base of sandalwood and salted caramel accords.

You can buy it for €21.95 on LookFantastic here.