5 Tips For Dating Online

Despite all the dating apps and websites, finding someone you truly connect with, both on and offline, sometimes feels impossible.

Whether you’re new to the online dating world or just looking for advice on how to navigate the process with more success, we have some tips and tricks that might help.

Take a look:

1. Know what you want

What are you actually looking for on a dating app?

Are you hoping to find ‘The One’ or just looking for a casual hookup? Want a committed relationship or just interested in meeting new people?

Set a clear intention for what you’re looking for and focus on matching with people who actually align with your dating goals. This will help you to cutout the time wasters and meet people who are on the same wavelength as you.

2. Make a good first impression

In the world of online dating, you have to make a lasting impression with just a few words and photos.

According to New York Times bestselling author and dating expert Matthew Hussey, your first photo should be a close-up. He also advises that you include one full-body shot on your profile.

Avoid using group photos as your first picture as your potential suitor may not know who they are swiping right for!

If potential admirers aren’t wowed by your first photo, they may not bother swiping through your other pics or tap into your profile, so make the first photo count.

In terms of your bio – keep it simple and honest. Say exactly what you’re looking for and share your interests and hobbies. Everyone loves a funny, unique profile that stands out.

3. Don’t be afraid to send the first message

You’ve found a profile you’re interested in. You’ve matched with them. So what’s next?

You’re not going to meet anyone until you actually engage with them, so don’t be afraid to send the first message.

Rather than texting them “hey” or “what’s up?”, try to comment on something mentioned in their profile, ask them a question or send a funny chat-up line.

You’re more likely to get a response if you send an interesting opener.

4. If you’re not feeling – cut it off

We know it’s cliché, but you really do have to go through a LOT of frogs before you find someone special.

If someone doesn’t respond to your messages, leave them alone. If the conversation is dead, cut it off.

Don’t waste time on people who don’t reach out; anyone who really wants to get to know you will make that obvious.

Online dating can be frustrating, but sometimes it’s worth the wait!

5. The First Date

Moving things from the online world to the real world can be very scary, but also really exciting.

For your first date, ensure you meet up in a public place and share your location with a friend just in case.

Dress to impress, arrive on time, and have a few conversation starters prepared so that there are minimum awkward silences.

First dates are always nerve-wracking but just remember, they’re probably just as nervous as you are.

Be yourself, try to have some fun, and don’t go in with any expectations. If it works out, great, if not, there’s plenty more fish in the sea!