Tristan Thompson spotted with mystery woman amid paternity scandal

Tristan Thompson has been spotted with a mystery woman amid his paternity scandal.

The NBA player was filmed at a bar in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last week with a female companion sitting on his lap.

Tricia Caracoza shared the video on TikTok, and captioned the clip: “Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash.”

The sighting comes just weeks after Tristan publicly apologised to his on-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for causing her “heartache and humiliation”, after confirming he fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016, and they welcomed their first child together in 2018 – a daughter named True.

The Good American founder split from the basketball player last summer, around the same time personal trainer Maralee Nichols launched a paternity suit against him.

Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday in March last year, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

It is believed Tristan and Khloe were still together when he had sex with Maralee last March, as the KUWTK star threw him a 30th birthday party and posted a sweet tribute to him on social media at the time.

Tristan also admitted to meeting Maralee “on a sporadic basis” from December 2020 until March 2021 “for consensual casual sex only”.

After the results of the paternity test results proved Tristan is the child’s father earlier this month, he wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing his ex-girlfriend directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloe and Tristan’s relationship first hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

During the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired early last year, Khloe and Tristan were very open about their plans to have another baby together.

The mother-of-one confirmed that she made embryos with Tristan, but in March the reality star said the coronavirus pandemic had delayed their plans to get pregnant.

Just three months later, multiple outlets reported that Khloe and Tristan had split once again – around the same time Maralee launched her paternity suit against him.

Tristan is also the father of a four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and three-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.