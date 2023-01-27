Tasha Ghouri hits out at Love Island co-stars over ‘fake’ romance claims

Tasha Ghouri has hit out at some of her Love Island co-stars over claims of a “fake romance”.

The dancer and her beau Andrew Le Page had their ups and downs in the villa last summer, but went on to place fourth on the hit dating show.

The pair have since gone from strength to strength – getting matching rose tattoos and moving into their own London-based apartment together.

Speaking on his podcast Playtime, which he hosts with former Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazair, Love Island 2022 contestant Charlie Radnedge discussed which couples were still together from the most recent series of the show.

“There are a few couples that are still going strong, like Tasha and Andrew and Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] and Davide [Sanclimenti],” he said to Miles and his Love Island co-star Jay Younger.

The podcast hosts began to giggle, with Miles sarcastically interjecting: “Yeah they’re strong man, real strong.”

The three reality star burst into fits of laughter, with Charlie asking: “Dami [Hope] and Indiyah [Polack] are definitely still together, aren’t they?”

After the podcast aired, Tasha tweeted: “Some people really don’t have anything else to talk about.”

“Find it mad how youse keep using our names for views on your channel, it’s getting boring honestly X.”

When asked who she was talking about, Tasha replied: “All imma say is it’s a certain podcast x.”

Last December, TikTok star Max Balegde reignited rumours that one of the Love Island 2022 couples are “faking” their relationship.

During an episode of his podcast The Useless Hotline, Max said: “There’s some relationships in the industry that are not real.”

“And I’m talking there’s possibly one relationship specifically that’s very prominent in the UK media right now that I maybe happen to know is definitely not real…”

“Some other people have alluded to this on some other medias. I don’t want to name and shame.”

“I mean I met the person who’s in it and they were quite nice to me, but they definitely said something that would indicate they’re not in a relationship with said person.”

The “fake” rumours first started swirling last October, when Paige Thorne claimed one of the remaining Love Island couples had secretly called it quits since leaving the villa.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of Say It Or Shot It, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Love Island 2022 runners-up Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have since called time on their romance, while Ekin-Su and Davide, Indiyah and Dami, and Tasha and Andrew still appear strong.