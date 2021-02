Sam Thompson mocks Pete Wicks’ infamous row with Megan McKenna in face swap video

The former couple got into a massive fight on TOWIE back in 2017

Sam Thompson has mocked Pete Wicks’ infamous row with Megan McKenna on TOWIE in a hilarious face swap video.

Back in 2017, the reality star got into a huge fight with his ex-girlfriend on The Only Way Is Essex, over his closeness to their co-star Chloe Sims.

Over three years after the scene aired, Pete’s friend Sam has poked fun at their row by using a face swap app to cover Megan’s face with his own.

At the start of the video,┬áPete asks Megan, who appears as Sam, why she’s been commenting on photos of him and Chloe in Amsterdam together.

Megan replied: “I’ve commented a few things, f**king hell I think I’ve dealt with it quite well. Cos to be honest it don’t look good. Me and you could have been a lot more civil if other people weren’t getting so involved.”

Sam shared the face swap video on Instagram, alongside the caption: “She’s right….it don’t look good.”

Reacting to Sam’s post, Pete commented: “I don’t know what’s worse, your f**king obsession with me you sad f**k, or the fact it looks like I’m arguing with myself. #Twins.”

The TOWIE star became close friends with Sam back in 2018, when they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.