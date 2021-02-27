Sam Thompson mocks Pete Wicks’ infamous row with Megan McKenna in face swap video

The former couple got into a massive fight on TOWIE back in 2017

Sam Thompson has mocked Pete Wicks’ infamous row with Megan McKenna on TOWIE in a hilarious face swap video.

Back in 2017, the reality star got into a huge fight with his ex-girlfriend on The Only Way Is Essex, over his closeness to their co-star Chloe Sims.

Over three years after the scene aired, Pete’s friend Sam has poked fun at their row by using a face swap app to cover Megan’s face with his own.

At the start of the video, Pete asks Megan, who appears as Sam, why she’s been commenting on photos of him and Chloe in Amsterdam together.

Megan replied: “I’ve commented a few things, f**king hell I think I’ve dealt with it quite well. Cos to be honest it don’t look good. Me and you could have been a lot more civil if other people weren’t getting so involved.”

Sam shared the face swap video on Instagram, alongside the caption: “She’s right….it don’t look good.”

Reacting to Sam’s post, Pete commented: “I don’t know what’s worse, your f**king obsession with me you sad f**k, or the fact it looks like I’m arguing with myself. #Twins.”

The TOWIE star became close friends with Sam back in 2018, when they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.