Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo posts heartbreaking tribute to the late actor

Ray Liotta’s fiancée Jacy Nittolo has posted a heartbreaking tribute to the late actor, following his sudden death.

The 67-year-old actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a film called Dangerous Waters, on Thursday,

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Ray’s fiancée posted multiple photos of them together alongside a touching tribute.

She wrote: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever.

“He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of.”

Jacy concluded her post by writing: “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

The Goodfellas star announced his engagement to Jacy over Christmas in 2020.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote: “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!”

The actor is survived by his 23-year-old daughter Karsen, whom he shared with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.