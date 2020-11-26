Prince Charles and Camilla disable Twitter replies after receiving backlash over The Crown

The Duke and Duchess have been targeted by Princess Diana fans

Prince Charles and Camilla disable Twitter replies after receiving backlash over The...

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have been forced to disable replies on their official Twitter account, after receiving backlash over the latest season of The Crown.

The fourth season of the Netflix drama depicts Prince Charles’ rocky marriage with Princess Diana, and his notorious affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Since the new season premiered on November 15, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been inundated with nasty comments on social media – as fans of the show shared their support for Diana.

Directing hate towards their @ClarenceHouse account, one fan tweeted: “I am a huge supporter of the entire royal family, however if the Crown, is even 1/4 an accurate portrayal of how you treated Princess Diana when she was alive, I’m sorry Prince Charles you never deserve the throne.” [sic]

I am a huge supporter of the entire royal family, however if the Crown, is even 1/4 an accurate portrayal of how you treated Princess Diana when she was alive, I’m sorry Prince Charles you never deserve the throne. — Ali B. (@EnchyAli) November 21, 2020

Another commented: “Diana forever!!! The way you both treated Diana is sickening to say the least.”

Another tweet said: “Shame!! Your deeds will come back to haunt you Camilla and Charles! Mark my words.”

The Clarence House Twitter account has since limited interactions underneath their posts.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2005, nine years after the Prince of Wales divorced Princess Diana.

In order to avoid controversy given their relationship history, the couple opted against hosting a grand royal wedding, and exchanged vows at the Guildhall in Windsor.

While the Queen approved of their relationship, she chose not to attend their wedding ceremony – as she didn’t feel it was appropriate.