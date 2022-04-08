PICS: Stars line out for the Gossies 2022

Some of Ireland’s biggest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s seventh annual awards show, The Gossies 2022, tonight.

Ahead of the glitzy awards bash, which is being held at The Convention Centre Dublin, major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media graced the red carpet.

Hosted by the fabulous Lucy Kennedy, the ceremony will be broadcast on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Celebrity guests on the night included Maura Higgins, Faye Winter, Teddy Soares, Rosanna Davison, Dáithí Ó Sé, Doireann Garrihy, Carl Mullan, Grainne Seoige, Claudine Keane, Erica Cody and Clare Dunne.

A host of influencers and social media stars also made an appearance, including Rachel Gorry, Sophie Murray, Katja Mia, Lauren Whelan, James Patrice, Victoria Adeyinka and Katja Mia.

Check out all the red carpet photos below: