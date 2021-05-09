The model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

PICS: Gigi Hadid shares sweet new snaps with her baby daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has shared sweet new snaps with her baby daughter Khai.

The model welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

Celebrating her first Mother’s Day, which takes place in the US today, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to her baby girl.

She wrote: “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕”

Dua Lipa commented on the post: “little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while social media star Olivia Culpo commented: “Omg how sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy Mother’s Day beautiful. I love you!!!”

Gigi also shared photos with her daughter to her Instagram Stories.

