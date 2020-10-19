Paul Mescal’s latest shoot sees the actor modelling ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’

Home Top Story Paul Mescal’s latest shoot sees the actor modelling ‘vintage shorts by Kildare...

Fans have been hilariously reacting to the description of the shorts

Sophie Clarke
Paul as Connell in Normal People | BBC

.Paul Mescal’s latest photoshoot has seen the actor model “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.

The 24-year-old rose to fame following his portrayal of Connell Waldron in the hit series Normal People, which landed him his first Emmy nomination.

The Kildare native posed for the latest edition of GQ, showcasing a selection of stylish looks for the month men’s magazine, and sharing some of the snaps to Instagram.

Thank you @gq for the feature ❤️ 📸 @alasdairmclellan 👕 @elliegracecumming 💇‍♂️ @joemillshair @publiceyecomms x

However, one look in particular has caught the eye of his Irish fans, as he wore what the publication described as “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.

Fans have been hilariously reacting to the description on Twitter, with one user writing: “Aw now, stop the 2020 bus and let me off, this has pushed me over the edge….. GQ labelling Kildare GAA shorts as ‘vintage’ @mescal_paul.”

Another tweeted: “Truly cannot believe that I have just witnessed Hermès and ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ in the one outfit”.

