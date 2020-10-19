Paul Mescal’s latest shoot sees the actor modelling ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’

Fans have been hilariously reacting to the description of the shorts

.Paul Mescal’s latest photoshoot has seen the actor model “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.

The 24-year-old rose to fame following his portrayal of Connell Waldron in the hit series Normal People, which landed him his first Emmy nomination.

The Kildare native posed for the latest edition of GQ, showcasing a selection of stylish looks for the month men’s magazine, and sharing some of the snaps to Instagram.

However, one look in particular has caught the eye of his Irish fans, as he wore what the publication described as “vintage shorts by Kildare GAA”.

Fans have been hilariously reacting to the description on Twitter, with one user writing: “Aw now, stop the 2020 bus and let me off, this has pushed me over the edge….. GQ labelling Kildare GAA shorts as ‘vintage’ @mescal_paul.”

Another tweeted: “Truly cannot believe that I have just witnessed Hermès and ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ in the one outfit”.

Great to see our 'Vintage Shorts' feature in @GQMagazine. An ideal stocking filler this Christmas⬇️ https://t.co/1GwwdVyhFL Wishing @mescal_paul continued success🏳 pic.twitter.com/ybs4qjsBBA — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) October 19, 2020

“Vintage shorts, by Kildare GAA” in GQ is peak Paul Mescal pic.twitter.com/tLQ1Nd9AMk — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 19, 2020

Aw now, stop the 2020 bus and let me off, this has pushed me over the edge….. GQ labelling Kildare GAA shorts as 'vintage' 😂😂😂@mescal_paul https://t.co/WDuw2XcnDb — Rebecca Murphy PhD (@RebeccaMurphyIE) October 19, 2020

it’s the ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ that does it for me pic.twitter.com/ehWbIeyxJT — Brigid HD (@BiddyHD1) October 19, 2020

I see @mescal_paul has been wearing the vintage Kildare O'Neills shorts …. so its time to break out these bad boys…..@SashGAA pic.twitter.com/VowPTX5fD7 — jobiemcd (@jobiemcd) October 19, 2020

Not Paul mescal wearing a 10 grand pullover and Kildare Gaa shorts https://t.co/iuysl5QQYY — Roz (@rornev) October 19, 2020

Truly cannot believe that I have just witnessed Hermès and ‘vintage shorts by Kildare GAA’ in the one outfit — Megan (@MeganValentinex) October 19, 2020