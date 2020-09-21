The actor was nominated for his role in Normal People

Paul Mescal misses out on winning his first Emmy award

Paul Mescal has missed out on winning his first Emmy award at the 2020 award show.

The Irish actor was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Normal People, and it was his first ever Emmy nod.

The 24-year-old was up against a host of experienced actors – including Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – with Mark Ruffalo taking home the award for the category.

Normal People, which premiered back in May, received four Emmy nominations in total.

Alongside Paul’s nod, Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series – who missed out to Maria Schrader who directed Unorthodox.

Normal People author Sally Rooney and screenwriter Alice Birch were also nominated in the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series category, and Louise Kiely was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series.

The Irish drama, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel, was a huge hit when it aired back in May.

The series received rave reviews worldwide, but the show’s intimate sex scenes caused a lot of controversy – and they even inspired a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

Normal People starred Paul in his first television role as Connell, and British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne.

It followed two young people navigating adulthood in contemporary Ireland, and their complicated relationship from the end of their school days in Sligo – to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place in LA on Sunday night.

For the first time ever, the Emmys took place virtually – due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted this year’s show from a stage inside the Staples Center, and there was no red carpet or audience.

Instead, the production dispatched camera rigs and crews to more than 130 locations around the world – so nominees and winners could appear on the show virtually.

