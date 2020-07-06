Paul Mescal and Dermot Kennedy team up for special musical performance

Normal People star Paul Mescal is teaming up with Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy for a special performance.

The Dublin singer will play a once-off full band performance at London’s Natural History Museum, which will air globally on July 30th.

The show, named Some Summer Night, will feature Dermot’s full band as well as some special appearances, including Paul.

The performance will be a pay-per-view event, tickets will be available via Drift. Paul announced the news via his Instagram page.

Meanwhile Dermot said:

“I’m incredibly excited to be playing a show at the Natural History Museum in London. To have the opportunity to bring my music into a place filled with so much history and wonderment means so much to me. We’re going to do something truly unique and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

He said: “This is easily one of the most exciting things I’ve ever been involved in and it feels like a privilege to get to put this show on and in this time when I can’t play shows as I normally would, it gives me so much joy to be able to share this event with you.

“Poetry, music and history will all come together for this event and it’s going to be so special.”

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.