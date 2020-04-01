The singer stars in the movie alongside Russell Brand

New movie starring Cheryl set for release this weekend

A new movie starring Cheryl is set for release this weekend.

The 36-year-old plays music manager Coco Rayne in Sky Cinema’s Four Kids And It, which was adapted from Jacqueline Wilson’s book.

An exclusive clip obtained by the MailOnline shows Cheryl in her role as Coco, and fans are already impressed by her acting skills.

NEW🎥 | Sneak peek at @CherylOfficial’s cameo in #FourKidsAndIt.Tune in to Sky Cinema or NowTV THIS Friday for the premiere 🎬 (via @MailOnline) pic.twitter.com/8xZrrEeFtz — Cheryl Updates (@Cheryl__Updates) April 1, 2020

The children’s film features the voice of Sir Michael Caine, and also stars Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Paula Patton.

The movie was largely filmed in Ireland, and Cheryl actually jetted into Dublin back in July 2018 to film her cameo in The Helix.

This isn’t the first time Cheryl has tried her hand at acting, as she previously appeared in 2007’s St Trinian’s alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates.

The songstress also made a cameo in Hollywood movie What To Expect When You’re Expecting back in 2012.

Four Kids And It premieres on Sky Cinema on April 4, and will also be available to watch on NOW TV.