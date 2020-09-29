Molly-Mae Hague reassures fans she’s not ‘cheating’ on Tommy Fury

The couple have been dating since meeting on Love Island last year

Molly-Mae Hague reassured fans she’s not cheating on her boyfriend Tommy Fury in her latest vlog.

In a new YouTube video, the Love Island star filmed herself lying on a hotel bed with her friend and hairstylist Jay Birmingham.

When the camera picked up Jay in the background, Molly joked: “This is my new boyfriend Jason!”

“I was just saying to him: If anyone sees you in the back they’re going to be like, ‘She’s cheating on Tommy!'”

“It’s OK. Elly Belly and Jason are together,” Molly laughed, as she showed Jay holding her beloved teddy bear.

Molly and Tommy have been dating since they met on the 2019 series of Love Island.

