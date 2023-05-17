Meet the third rumoured contestant for the summer series of Love Island

Molly Marsh is the third rumoured contestant for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

According to the UK Sun, the 24-year-old is in final talks to appear on the show, which is set to return to our screens on June 5.

The social media influencer, who has over 25k followers on Instagram, was scouted by producers after she was invited to tour the winter Love Island villa in January.

A source revealed: “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year. She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.”

“Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition. After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month.”

Aside from her influencer work, Molly is also a pantomime star and has appeared in theatre productions across the UK.

The insider added: “She is a star on the rise and comes from a showbiz family — her mum Janet even had small roles on Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.”

“Molly has made it clear she’s got what it takes to make a bang and ITV love her.”

The news comes after model and influencer Chloe Baker was also linked to the lineup.

The blonde beauty has 17k followers on Instagram and 12.7k on TikTok, and has already worked with brands such as Missy Empire, Lipsy London and PrettyLittleThing.

According to The Tab, Chloe may be entering the Spanish villa when the show returns to our screens next month, after missing out on a spot on the South African series.

Sanam Harrinanan, who won this year’s winter series alongside Kai Fagan, also follows Chloe on Instagram.

It’s understood Love Island will return to our TV screens on Monday, June 5 – with host Maya Jama at the helm.

According to MailOnline, Andre Furtado from Dudley is also set to enter the Majorcan villa next month.

The 21-year-old is an economics graduate and a clothing brand entrepreneur.

A source told the publication: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.”

“He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”