Meet the latest rumoured contestant for the summer series of Love Island

Jess Harding is the latest rumoured contestant for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

According to The UK Sun, bosses have signed up the blonde beauty for the upcoming series, which begins on Monday, June 5.

The blonde beauty is an entrepreneur who runs a beauty clinic called Candy Aesthetics.

A source told the publication: “Jess is one of the most glamorous islanders ever and is sure to be a big hit with the boys and viewers.”

“She’s a real head-turner and has the personality to go with it.”

The news comes after social media influencer Molly Marsh was also linked to the line-up.

A source revealed: “Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year. She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.”

“Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition. After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Majorca later this month.”

Aside from her influencer work, Molly is also a pantomime star and has appeared in theatre productions across the UK.

The insider added: “She is a star on the rise and comes from a showbiz family — her mum Janet even had small roles on Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.”

“Molly has made it clear she’s got what it takes to make a bang and ITV love her.”

Model and influencer Chloe Baker has also been linked to the line-up.

The blonde beauty has 17k followers on Instagram and 12.7k on TikTok, and has already worked with brands such as Missy Empire, Lipsy London and PrettyLittleThing.

According to The Tab, Chloe may be entering the Spanish villa when the show returns to our screens next month, after missing out on a spot on the South African series.

Sanam Harrinanan, who won this year’s winter series alongside Kai Fagan, also follows Chloe on Instagram.

It’s understood Love Island will return to our TV screens on Monday, June 5 – with host Maya Jama at the helm.

According to MailOnline, Andre Furtado from Dudley is also set to enter the Majorcan villa next month.

The 21-year-old is an economics graduate and a clothing brand entrepreneur.

A source told the publication: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle. He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”