Love Island’s Will Young and Jessie Wynter reveal they’re ‘deflated’ after travel nightmare

Will Young and Jessie Wynter have revealed they’re “deflated” after having a nightmare travel experience.

The fan-favourite couple placed fifth on the winter 2023 series of Love Island earlier this year.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, Will told his 1.9 million followers: “Me and my girlfriend are in Heathrow Airport waiting for a visa to Canada to get approved.”

“We’re currently sat outside with all of our luggage, and Jessie’s just looking miserable – It’s gonna be okay!”

“I literally just keep on refreshing my mail hoping it’s gonna be there and it’s not,” Will continued, moments before Jessie excitedly revealed that her visa had been approved.

Confused, the Australian bombshell said: “I [applied for] your one first… what if I didn’t put the right email?”

Will explained: “I’m getting a little bit worried now. Jessie’s been accepted but I still haven’t.”

“I haven’t got an email yet confirming it’s been approved, but we’re just gonna try and scan the passports. It’s not looking good.”

“We’re actually so deflated. We were so excited on the way here.”

With 20 minutes to go until baggage check-in closed, Will and Jessie sought help from the airline, who revealed they could check them onto a later flight.

“So we missed our first flight and there’s another one in three hours,” the TikTok farmer said. “Fingers crossed we get it approved.”

“The next flight is in three hours and if we can’t catch that one, we have to wait until tomorrow.”

Jessie added: “It’s just so frustrating cause mine got approved, so I could be on that flight right now.”

“It’s currently 3pm and I still haven’t been approved. It’s three hours until the take off of the next flight, so latest I need it approved is in two hours and it’s just not looking good, bruv.”

The final update Will and Jessie shared was with 30 minutes to go, his visa was yet to be approved.

@farmerwill_ I am still waiting for my visa to be approved to go to canada. Unfortunately we missed our first flight, but there is another one in 3 hours, so hopefully it gets approved by then!! ♬ original sound – Farmer Will