Love Island’s Ekin-Su breaks her silence after being ‘dropped’ by major brand

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has broken her silence, after reportedly being “dropped” by Beauty Works.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of the dating show alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

After the show, Ekin-Su landed a host of lucrative brand deals – including a £1 million deal with fashion retailer Oh Polly.

She also launched an edit with popular hair brand Beauty Works but earlier this week, it was reported that they are no longer working together.

A spokesperson for the brand told MailOnline: “We worked with Ekin-Su in late 2022 on our Party Edit but will not be releasing any future edits. We wish her all the best for the future.”

Ekin-Su took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to address the situation with fans, saying: “I just want to make it clear that I absolutely love Beauty Works. I loved working with them. I had my own edit with them and it was great.”

It comes amid reports Ekin-Su is set to take legal action against Oh Polly, after she was allegedly dropped by the brand just six months after signing the biggest deal in Love Island’s history.

Aside from her deals with Oh Polly and Beauty Works, the reality star also landed a major deal with makeup brand BPerfect Cosmetics.