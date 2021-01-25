Love Island’s Dani Dyer shares sweet new photo of her baby boy

The new mum welcomed her first child on Saturday

Dani Dyer has shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy.

The Love Island star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on Saturday, before sharing the news with fans on Sunday.

After being inundated with congratulations messages, the new mum took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers, sharing a snap of her snoozing newborn.

The reality star wrote: “Thank you all so so much for the amazing kind words❤️ I could stare at his little face all day long😭xx”.

The 24-year-old has not yet revealed the name of her son.

Dani announced her pregnancy back in July, before giving birth to her first child on Saturday.

Sharing photos of the baby from the hospital to Instagram, the doting mum wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021💙.

“Weighing 7 pound.. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day✨” Dani added.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Sammy wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is ❤️💙 23/01/2021.”