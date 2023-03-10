Love Island viewers poke fun at Ron and Lana’s final date

Love Island viewers have poked fun at Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins’ final date.

On Thursday night, three of the final five couples headed out on their epic final dates.

Ron and Lana were the first couple to be whisked out of the villa for their epic final date.

They are treated to a magical breakfast, which saw them floating on water.

Their date was accompanied by a spine-tingling performance from a South African choir.

Meanwhile, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi took a red ferrari to a private mountainside restaurant, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga enjoyed an epic date under the stars.

Fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to poke fun that Ron and Lana’s date was held in a “swamp” while the others were treated to more romantic locations.

One Twitter user penned: “so they put ron and lana in the middle of a swamp and gave samie & tom a sports car? hmmm, i wonder who’s winning this show…”

A second said: “‘Yk the final dates are gonna be amazing’ meanwhile Lana and Ron’s date is in a swamp,” while a third tweeted: “i just turned on itv2 why r ron and lana in a swamp.”

i just turned on itv2 why r ron and lana in a swamp #loveisland pic.twitter.com/437IrtYq6w — ✨ (@x_erin_) March 9, 2023

the producers really gave ron & lana a date in a SWAMP. LOOOOL #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/Dl49vnwnPg — krystal (@krystalxvc) March 9, 2023

they put them in a swamp and gave tom and samie a luxury place #loveisland pic.twitter.com/qG7bieEDJG — anshan’s (@lparadoxxl) March 9, 2023

why have they put ron and lana in a swamp😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eo7QODSvh0 — ols (@olstrips) March 9, 2023

Ron and Lana date is a table in the swamp 😅😂#loveIsland pic.twitter.com/cdlvpOidUh — Ashley (@Ash81974121) March 9, 2023

Sammie and toms date looks amazing. all lana and ron got was a swamp #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TchTBYilVI — Gothic Rose mood (@GothicR23062886) March 9, 2023

The best date you’ve had in your whole life… was two chairs and a table in a swamp ? #loveisland — Jo 🌻 tpwk (@M1ssmagdalene) March 9, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

