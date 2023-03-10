Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island viewers poke fun at Ron and Lana’s final date

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island viewers have poked fun at Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins’ final date.

On Thursday night, three of the final five couples headed out on their epic final dates.

From Lifted Entertainment

Ron and Lana were the first couple to be whisked out of the villa for their epic final date.

They are treated to a magical breakfast, which saw them floating on water.

Their date was accompanied by a spine-tingling performance from a South African choir.

Meanwhile, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi took a red ferrari to a private mountainside restaurant, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga enjoyed an epic date under the stars.

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment

Fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to poke fun that Ron and Lana’s date was held in a “swamp” while the others were treated to more romantic locations.

One Twitter user penned: “so they put ron and lana in the middle of a swamp and gave samie & tom a sports car? hmmm, i wonder who’s winning this show…”

A second said: “‘Yk the final dates are gonna be amazing’ meanwhile Lana and Ron’s date is in a swamp,” while a third tweeted: “i just turned on itv2 why r ron and lana in a swamp.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us