Love Island star Adam Collard breaks silence on viral video of him cosying up to another girl

Love Island star Adam Collard has broken his silence on a viral video of him cosying up to another girl.

The Newcastle native, who is dating Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne, was seen with his arm around a blonde girl in McDonald’s after a boozy night out.

However, the 26-year-old has insisted that the video is not what it looks like, and that he “only has eyes for Paige”.

Adam Collard is still that guy. Bro just went on the show to save his reputation. Poor Hunny Bunz 😭 #LoveIsland #Ekinde #Damiyah #Lemma pic.twitter.com/1XGWHLyJ9a — Ranty (@UtdRanty) September 24, 2022

His rep told The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”

“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”

“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely.”

“Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

Paige and Adam struck up a romance on Love Island after the 26-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell in a shock twist.

The personal trainer, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, set his sights on Paige the minute he joined the show – but the paramedic was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time.

However, Jacques then made the shock decision to leave the villa, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”.

In an emotional scene, the 23-year-old told Paige he was going to wait for her on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

However, Paige went on to pursue a romance with Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-final of the show, before being dumped from the villa.