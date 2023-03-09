Love Island fans are convinced THIS couple will be voted least compatible

Love Island fans are convinced Kai and Sanam will be voted the least compatible couple.

On Thursday night, three of the final five couples were sent on their extravagant final dates.

Lana and Ron were treated to a magical breakfast while floating on water, Tom and Samie took a red ferrari to a private mountainside restaurant, and Shaq and Tanya enjoyed an epic date under the stars.

The couples were tasked with the difficult decision of choosing one of their fellow couples as the least compatible couple.

The couple with the most votes will miss out on a place in the coveted Love Island final, which will air on Monday, March 13.

Fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to theorise which couple would receive the most votes.

One Twitter user said: “I feel SICK for Kai and Sanam cheering and acting all gassed for the other couples coming back from their dates when they KNOW those couples voted for them as least compatible,” while a second wrote: “i think the islanders are gonna vote kai and sanam as least compatible bc they’re the newest couple 😕.”

i think the islanders are gonna vote kai and sanam as least compatible bc they’re the newest couple 😕 #loveisland — iTweet (@SimplyiTweet) March 9, 2023

So annoyed if Kai & Sanam are voted least compatible because of jealousy!!! #LoveIsland — RealityTVJunkie🇨🇦 (@BbcanHav3not) March 9, 2023

every time i get a hint that the other couples are voting for kai and sanam as least compatible #loveIsland https://t.co/wwNbGBjmJJ — The Gemini Reads (@thegeminireads) March 9, 2023

Wait, so the couples have to pick a least compatible couple?? Oh get behind me Kai & Sanam! #LoveIsland #TALKSWITHASH — call me sara (@H0Phaze) March 9, 2023

if kai and sanam are voted least compatible i will riot on the streets of south africa my self!!#loveisland — 🤭 (@dwboutitlol14) March 9, 2023

these btchs better not vote kai and sanam as least compatible… yes tanya i’m talking about you #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mPVEUNN8I8 — . (@mediaendlessly) March 9, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

