Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are convinced THIS couple will be voted least compatible

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are convinced Kai and Sanam will be voted the least compatible couple.

On Thursday night, three of the final five couples were sent on their extravagant final dates.

Lana and Ron were treated to a magical breakfast while floating on water, Tom and Samie took a red ferrari to a private mountainside restaurant, and Shaq and Tanya enjoyed an epic date under the stars.

From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment
From Lifted Entertainment

The couples were tasked with the difficult decision of choosing one of their fellow couples as the least compatible couple.

The couple with the most votes will miss out on a place in the coveted Love Island final, which will air on Monday, March 13.

Fans took to Twitter on Thursday night to theorise which couple would receive the most votes.

One Twitter user said: “I feel SICK for Kai and Sanam cheering and acting all gassed for the other couples coming back from their dates when they KNOW those couples voted for them as least compatible,” while a second wrote: “i think the islanders are gonna vote kai and sanam as least compatible bc they’re the newest couple 😕.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us