Love Island fans accuse Olivia and Zara of creating ‘fake’ drama for the show

Love Island fans are accusing Olivia and Zara of creating “fake” drama for the show.

The sneak peek of tonight’s show sees Olivia storm off in tears after Zara accused her of being “childish”.

The ring girl says of the bombshell: “She’s such a bitch.”

Olivia and Zara still coming at each other next episode.. I love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FQvSDPAN5n — ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕪 𝕋𝕍 CLiͥP MaͣcͨHiͥNeͤ (@RealityMemeMach) January 22, 2023

Zara, who “stole” Tom from Olivia during Friday night’s recoupling, snaps back and says: “I’m here for myself, do you think I flew 11 hours from England to pi** you off? Get over yourself Liv, get over yourself.”

Fans of the show have since taken to Twitter to accuse the pair of “faking” their feud, after finding out they knew each other YEARS before the show.

The reality stars have liked a number of each other’s Instagram posts, and Olivia even commented “fave photo of you” under one of Zara’s photos.

One viewer tweeted: “Personally, I think Zara and Olivia are friends. And them fighting is a plan to bring drama in the villa. I may be wrong tho but let see.”

Another wrote: “So are we just pretending that Olivia and Zara haven’t planned all this fake drama for airtime when they’re clearly besties on insta?”

A third penned: “I’m starting to think the Zara and Olivia beef is fake, they know each other and could have gone in with a plan to create drama.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

