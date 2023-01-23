Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans accuse Olivia and Zara of creating ‘fake’ drama for the show

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are accusing Olivia and Zara of creating “fake” drama for the show.

The sneak peek of tonight’s show sees Olivia storm off in tears after Zara accused her of being “childish”.

The ring girl says of the bombshell: “She’s such a bitch.”

Zara, who “stole” Tom from Olivia during Friday night’s recoupling, snaps back and says: “I’m here for myself, do you think I flew 11 hours from England to pi** you off? Get over yourself Liv, get over yourself.”

Fans of the show have since taken to Twitter to accuse the pair of “faking” their feud, after finding out they knew each other YEARS before the show.

The reality stars have liked a number of each other’s Instagram posts, and Olivia even commented “fave photo of you” under one of Zara’s photos.

One viewer tweeted: “Personally, I think Zara and Olivia are friends. And them fighting is a plan to bring drama in the villa. I may be wrong tho but let see.”

Another wrote: “So are we just pretending that Olivia and Zara haven’t planned all this fake drama for airtime when they’re clearly besties on insta?”

A third penned: “I’m starting to think the Zara and Olivia beef is fake, they know each other and could have gone in with a plan to create drama.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us