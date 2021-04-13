Love Island accepting LGBTQ+ singletons for upcoming series

The hit dating show is set to return this July

Love Island are accepting LGBTQ+ singletons for the upcoming series.

The popular dating show is set to return this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers have teamed up with dating app Tinder in a bid to find and diversify the show’s contestants, with an ITV rep telling The Daily Star: “Our only stipulation for applicants on Love Island is that they are over 18, single and looking for love.”

The MailOnline has reported that the upcoming season is expected to air in July for a period of eight weeks.

An insider said: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.”

“In 2019, the first episode aired on June 3, meaning Love Island will be over three weeks later this year due to current restrictions on overseas travel.” “The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.” It’s understood bosses have already cast multiple Islanders, who will be tested for Covid-19 and quarantined before they enter the villa. Laura Whitmore is expected to return as host, after giving birth to her first child last week. The TV presenter welcomed a baby girl with the show’s voiceover artist Iain Stirling, after they got married in Dublin last November. The couple have been dating since 2016.