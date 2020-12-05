Lottie Ryan reveals the sweet way she’s kept her father’s memory alive

Lottie Ryan has revealed the sweet way she’s kept her father’s memory alive over the past few years.

RTÉ star Gerry passed away on April 30, 2010 at the age of 53, after he suffered a heart attack.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the 35-year-old said she listens to recordings of her dad’s old radio shows in the car.

“I used to listen to tapes of dad in the car and I had transferred them over to CD,” she said.

After getting a new car recently, Lottie said she needs to figure out a way to get the recordings on her phone.

“I have them on CD but I don’t think there is a CD player. I will have them upgraded again to my phone so I can play them through Spotify,” she explained.

“He has gone from cassette to CD and I will have to figure out how to get his voice in to the modern world.”

The Clontarf native also opened up about the Ryan family’s plans for Christmas this year.

“We are looking forward to Christmas and hopefully getting to spend it together as a family,” she said. “Christmas is not Christmas if it is not in my mum’s house.”

“So, the plan is to be with her safely. My Nana won’t be with us this year which is horrible and she would have been with us every year and I can’t bear the thought of her being by herself on Christmas day.”

“But that’s what we have to do. She is 91 and we have to take care with her. The plan is, between me and my other cousins is to arrange drive-by visits for most of the day, and do something for her.”

“It is awfully difficult for the elderly and every time I think I have problems, I just think of her and just realise that others have it much worse,” Lottie added.