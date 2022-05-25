Ad
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray ‘set to marry in Jamaica this week’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray will reportedly get married in Jamaica in the coming week.

The Little Mix star and her footballer beau got engaged back in May 2020, and they became first-time parents last August when they welcomed twins.

According to The Sun, the couple arrived in Jamaica over the weekend, and they will reportedly tie the knot there in an intimate ceremony in the coming days.

A source told the publication: “Leigh-Anne and Andre have been planning their special day for months and this week they will finally tie the knot.”

“They chose to marry in Jamaica because of their family ties to the island, which they think of as their second home.”

“The ceremony is going to be very low key and romantic. It won’t have any of the hallmarks of the big celebrity weddings you see.”

“Leigh-Anne and Andre just want their closest network there to watch them say their vows,” the insider added.

