Katie Price reveals she’s been trying for a baby with fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has revealed she’s been trying for a baby with her fiancé Carl Woods.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Island star confirmed their romance in June 2020, and got engaged in April of this year.

Speaking on Netmums, Katie opened up about her plans to start a family with Carl, revealing they may have to go down the surrogacy or IVF route.

She said: “Caesarean-wise I have seen a doctor and I can have another one… But I’m now 43, your eggs get lower. And I’m like: ‘Oh my God’ because I feel young but your body ages whether you like it or not.”

“I am trying! If not, I would do a surrogate – obviously with Carl’s bits and my bits. IVF is another option we’re looking at because we have been trying for ages and it’s just not happening, so we have gone down the IVF route.”

“They have said even if I get to 12 weeks they would have to do the emergency stitch, which I had with Bunny. So it’s all complicated.”

Katie is already mum to five children.

She had 19-year-old Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke, 16-year-old Junior and 14-year-old Princess with her ex-husband Peter Andre, and eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny with her third husband Kieran Hayler.