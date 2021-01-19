Influencer Grace Mongey postpones her wedding to fiancé Chris Gernon

Grace Mongey, otherwise known as FacesByGrace, has decided to postpone her wedding to her fiancé Chris Gernon.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, and are parents to two children – Sienna, 4, and Hayden, who will be two this May.

During a Q&A on Instagram, the mother-of-two said: “We haven’t discussed this on here but we have decided to postpone…”

“We decided maybe four or five months ago that we were going to postpone.”

“We honestly didn’t know how things were going to pan out, so instead of letting Covid decide, we decided.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘎𝘙𝘈𝘊𝘌 𝘔𝘖𝘕𝘎𝘌𝘠 (@facesbygrace23)

The couple were originally planning to wed in July 2021, at the Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan.

During her Q&A, Grace also revealed whether they plan on having any more children.

The Dublin native confessed: “It’s hard to decide. At the moment definitely not, not for a few years anyway.”

“I think it’s one of those things that we will have to see with time…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘎𝘙𝘈𝘊𝘌 𝘔𝘖𝘕𝘎𝘌𝘠 (@facesbygrace23)

“We’re coming out of the hard stage with Hayden. He’s a lot harder than Sienna was. So to go back… we will have to have a good chat.”

“I’m not sure if Chris is too keen, he’s happy with his family of two, he has a boy and a girl and that’s all he ever wanted,” she added.