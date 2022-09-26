Hollywood actress leads the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show

Jamie Lee Curtis leads the line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show.

Speaking at the end of Friday night’s show, host Ryan Tubridy said: “[Next week] we will be joined by one of the greatest actors of her generation, Jamie Lee Curtis.”

“Also, Graham Norton’s going to be here – and Brian O’Driscoll’s going to be here too.”

The rest of the line-up will be announced later this week.

Last week, singer-songwriter Paul Brady, athletes Ciara Mageean and Sonia O’Sullivan, former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman, Louis Walsh’s new act Next in Line, and Sporty Spice Melanie C were on the show.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm.