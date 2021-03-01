Hilaria and Alec Baldwin ‘welcome their sixth child together’

The couple shared a photo of the newborn

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have reportedly welcomed their sixth child together.

The couple are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and newborn Edu – who they welcomed in September last year.

Taking to Instagram, Hilaria shared a family snap with a new addition, writing “7” and a red heart emoji.

A source confirmed the news to People magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Alec is also dad to 25-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The news comes just six months after the couple announced the birth of their baby Edu.

Ad

Sharing a snap from the hospital, Hilaria wrote at the time: “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier ????. Stay tuned for a name.”

Goss.ie have contacted Hilaria’s rep for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)