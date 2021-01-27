Halsey announces pregnancy with sweet photoshoot

Halsey has announced she is expecting her first child.
The singer shared the news via Instagram, posting sweet snaps of her baby bump from a stunning photoshoot.
The 26-year-old captioned the post: “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin.
View this post on Instagram
Flooding the comment section, singer Raye wrote: “Congratulations mama😍!!!”
Halsey’s manager commented: “i love you with all my heart!!! we’re all so happy for you!! you’re gonna be the best mom ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.
The songwriter, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, had kept her relationship with Alev private until now, with her beau commenting on the snaps: “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”
Halsey replied: “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”