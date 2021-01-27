Halsey announces pregnancy with sweet photoshoot

The singer showed off her growing baby bump

Halsey has announced she is expecting her first child.

The singer shared the news via Instagram, posting sweet snaps of her baby bump from a stunning photoshoot.

The 26-year-old captioned the post: “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻”, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin.

Flooding the comment section, singer Raye wrote: “Congratulations mama😍!!!”

Halsey’s manager commented: “i love you with all my heart!!! we’re all so happy for you!! you’re gonna be the best mom ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

The songwriter, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, had kept her relationship with Alev private until now, with her beau commenting on the snaps: “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

Halsey replied: “I love you!!!!!! And I love this mini human already.”