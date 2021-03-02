The Wonder Woman star shared the news with a sweet family snap

Gal Gadot announces she’s expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot has announced she’s expecting her third child with husband Yaron Varsano.

The Wonder Woman star married Yaron in 2008, and the couple are already parents to two daughters – three-year-old Maya and nine-year-old Alma.

Sharing the news via Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a sweet family snap of her husband and daughters with their hands on her bump.

She captioned the post: “Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gal’s pregnancy announcement comes just a day after she presented at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The 35-year-old stunned in a flowy white Givenchy dress with sheer sleeves, keeping her baby bump hidden. The actress wore her hair in Hollywood-style curls and wore a bold red lip, accessorising with jewels from Tiffany & Co. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)