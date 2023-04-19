EXCLUSIVE! The Coronas pay tribute to The Script star Mark Sheehan after his untimely death

The Coronas have paid tribute to The Script star Mark Sheehan, after his untimely death.

The Script announced the sad news of their guitarist and co-founder’s passing on Friday, in a heartbreaking statement shared on social media.

They wrote: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time. pic.twitter.com/6HaShCk8l4 — the script (@thescript) April 14, 2023

The Coronas supported The Script on tour back in 2011, and the two Irish bands have performed together a number of times in the past.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of the INDIEPENDENCE Music & Arts Festival on Wednesday, The Coronas stars Conor Egan and Graham Knox paid tribute to their late friend.

Graham told us: “Our thoughts are with his friends and family, and The Script. We just found out before [US President Joe Biden’s address in Ballina, Co. Mayo], we were all in shock.”

“We did a gig with The Script last month in Dubai, but Mark wasn’t there..,” Graham continued.

“We’ve supported The Script at the Aviva, we’ve done European tours and UK tours [with them]… They were always so nice.”

Conor added: “He was amazing. He was amazing to new coming up as well. He gave them a lot of help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)