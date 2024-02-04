EXCLUSIVE! Kin star Clare Dunne reveals why season three of the hit gangland drama is ‘not going to happen’

Clare Dunne has revealed why she thinks a third season of RTÉ’s Kin is “not going to happen”, during an exclusive interview with Goss.ie.

The Dublin native shot to fame as criminal matriarch Amanda Kinsella in the gangland drama back in 2021, which was quickly branded the “new Love/Hate”.

The series, which was co-created by Peter McKenna and Ciaran Donnelly, aired for two seasons with a stellar cast – including Clare, Aidan Gillen, Charlie Cox, Ciarán Hinds, and Emmett J. Scanlan.

The popular drama charted the lives of Dublin-based family the Kinsellas, who are embroiled in a gangland war.

Last year, it was reported that a third season of Kin had been filmed in Ireland, and that a fourth season had already been commissioned.

However, doubts were cast over the shows future when Bron Studios, the production company and financiers of Kin, filed for bankruptcy last July.

Bron Studios cited the COVID-19 pandemic and dual union strikes as the overwhelming factors which led it to file for bankruptcy.

The production company’s CEO Aaron L. Gilbert said in a statement at the time: “Having explored many options for many months BRON had no choice but to take this step in light of its financial circumstances.”

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for BRON, and things have only gotten more complicated over these past months.”

Late last year, the BBC acquired the rights to air the two seasons of Kin, sparking fresh hope the series could make a return with the backing of a major broadcaster.

But sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie for our latest Spotlight On cover, Clare denied they secretly filmed a third season, and said she doesn’t think the show will ever return.

“No, we didn’t,” she told us. “The papers made it up at the time, I don’t know why they said that.

“There is no season three. I am not signed up for a season three. There’s no season three, please get that across.

“If they ring me for season three, you’ll know before I do. It’ll be announced before I even f***ing know.”

When asked if she would be up for doing a third season if the opportunity came about, Clare candidly confessed: “It depends on what I have on the table by then, because I’m now out of contract.”

“Like we’re not attached to it anymore so we can do what we want, which is why I think season three is not going to happen.

“I think if they could find a way to get Charlie Cox to do it again, fine, but I just don’t know if he can do it because he’s doing Daredevil, he’s got a lot going on, two small kids living over in America. It’s tough on him and Sam to move over here.

“I don’t know, look, you just never know with these things. But I just think right now it seems like a no.”