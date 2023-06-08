Everything we know about new Love Island bombshell Sammy

Sammy Root entered the villa during Thursday night’s episode of Love Island.

The 22-year-old opted to take Ella Thomas, Molly Marsh and Jess Harding on dates in The Hideaway.

Sammy, who hails from Kent, is a project manager.

Ahead of his villa stint, Sammy admitted he’s ready to find his “princess”.

On something not many people know about him, the 22-year-old admitted: “I’ve dated two best friends and they still don’t know about it… they might now though!”

Speaking about what gives him the ‘ick’, the project manager revealed: “It’s niche, but wide feet – there’s something about wide feet that I can’t deal with. Girls that are too into star signs is another ick.”

