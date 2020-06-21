Dee Devlin shares unseen photos of Conor McGregor – as she pays tribute to him on Father’s Day

The mum-of-two shared sweet photos of Conor and their children

Dee Devlin shares unseen photos of Conor McGregor – as she pays...

Dee Devlin has shared never before seen photos of Conor McGregor – as she paid tribute to the MMA star on Father’s Day.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share sweet pictures of the Dublin star with his family.

“Happy Father’s Day to our one and only 👑👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️,” she captioned the post.

In the array of photos, Conor, 31, can be seen with his two children, son Conor Junior, and daughter Croia.

In some never-before-seen photographs, the Proper No. Twelve founder can be seen holding Croia as his son sits beside them holding a bottle of milk.

While in another photo the August McGregor owner can be seen playing foosball with his son.

