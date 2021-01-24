Dani Dyer welcomes her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Dani Dyer has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in July, with Dani documenting her journey to motherhood on Instagram.

Sharing the news of the birth, the 24-year-old shared sweet photos from the hospital, revealing she had given birth to a baby boy.

The Love Island star wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021💙”.

“Weighing 7 pound.. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day✨”.

The reality star has not yet revealed the name of the newborn.

Sammy also shared snaps of the newborn to Instagram, along with the caption: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is ❤️💙 23/01/2021.”

A host of Love Island stars took to the comment section to send messages of congratulations to the new parents.

Georgia Steele penned: “Sammy I’m so emotional right now. Congratulations to you both, so proud of Dan. Love you 3 so much ❤️”.

Rosie Williams commented: “Omg Dani!! He’s perfect 😍😍😍 hope I get to meet him soon! Sending your lovely little family so much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Hayley Hughes wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️ he is beautiful 😍 xxx”.

Dani announced her pregnancy last July, by sharing a photo of her and Sammy showing off her sonogram to Instagram.

She wrote at the time: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.”

Sammy also wrote: “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. Can’t wait to start my perfect little family with you… baby Kimmence due 2021…..time to hang my boots up from vine FC.”