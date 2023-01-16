Critics Choice Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the star-studded awards show, which honours the best TV shows and movies of the past 12 months, from the Fairmont Century Plaza.
Irish actors Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan were all up for awards on the night, but did not end up taking any home.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Film
Best Picture
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Young Actor or Actress
Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”
Best Editing
Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Elvis”
Best Visual Effects
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Best Comedy
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Animated Feature
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Best Foreign Language Film
“RRR”
Best Song
“Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”
Best Score
Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Tár”
Television
Best Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Best Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Best Limited Series
“The Dropout”
Best Movie Made for Television
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Animated Series
“Harley Quinn”
Best Foreign Language Series
“Pachinko”
Best Comedy Special
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
Best Talk Show
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges