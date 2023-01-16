Critics Choice Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the star-studded awards show, which honours the best TV shows and movies of the past 12 months, from the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Irish actors Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan were all up for awards on the night, but did not end up taking any home.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Film

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” Best Actress Cate Blanchett, “Tár” Best Supporting Actor Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Best Young Actor or Actress Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans” Best Acting Ensemble “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Best Original Screenplay Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Best Adapted Screenplay Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” Best Cinematography Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick” Best Production Design Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” Best Editing Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Best Hair and Makeup “Elvis” Best Visual Effects “Avatar: The Way of Water” Best Comedy “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Best Animated Feature “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Best Foreign Language Film “RRR” Best Song “Naatu Naatu,” “RRR” Best Score Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Tár” Television Best Drama Series “Better Call Saul” Best Actor in a Drama Series Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Best Actress in a Drama Series Zendaya, “Euphoria” Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul” Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” Best Comedy Series “Abbott Elementary” Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Best Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, “Hacks” Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Henry Winkler, “Barry” Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” Best Limited Series “The Dropout” Best Movie Made for Television “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird” Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Best Animated Series “Harley Quinn” Best Foreign Language Series “Pachinko” Best Comedy Special “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” Best Talk Show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” SeeHer Award Janelle Monáe Lifetime Achievement Award Jeff Bridges