Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Critics Choice Awards 2023: The FULL list of winners

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Comedian Chelsea Handler hosted the star-studded awards show, which honours the best TV shows and movies of the past 12 months, from the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Irish actors Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan were all up for awards on the night, but did not end up taking any home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Young Actor or Actress

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

Best Editing

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Elvis”

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Comedy

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Foreign Language Film

“RRR”

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

Best Score

Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Tár”

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Limited Series

“The Dropout”

Best Movie Made for Television

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best Animated Series

“Harley Quinn”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Pachinko”

Best Comedy Special

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

Best Talk Show

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us