Cillian Murphy leads list of stars attending IFTA Awards in Dublin

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy will lead the list of top stars attending the IFTA Awards in Dublin on Saturday.

A host of famous faces will be awarded by the Irish Film & Television Academy across 28 categories in Film and Drama this evening.

The 21st awards ceremony will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre, hosted for the first time by Emmy-winning broadcaster Baz Ashmawy.

Fans can also expect to see Pierce Brosnan on the red carpet, as well as Oscar-nominated star of Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone, and Lifetime Achievement recipient Stephen Rea.

Stars from RTÉ’s Kin will be out in force, as the popular series is up for 11 awards – including Best Drama, Lead Actress for Clare Dunne, and Lead Actor nods for Sam Keeley and Francis Magee.

Other nominated actors at this year’s awards include Sharon Horgan, Caitriona Balfe, Aidan Gillen, Niamh Algar, Éanna Hardwicke, Eve Hewson, Andrew Scott, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Barry Keoghan, Jessie Buckley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Paul Mescal, to name a few.

Academy CEO Áine Moriarty previously said: “What an incredible showcase of Nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year.”

“Irish talents are proving themselves to be amongst the best in the world, both in front and behind the camera, delivering such high standards of acting, filmmaking, and storytelling.

“We in the Irish Academy, are proud to showcase this industry’s great work and to reward their achievements. Congratulations to all the Nominees – so well deserved!”

The highlights of the IFTA Awards ceremony will be broadcast on RTÉ2 on Monday, April 22nd, at 9:35pm.

Ahead of tonight’s show, here’s a reminder of the nominees:

Best Film

Double Blind

Flora and Son

Lies We Tell

LOLA

That They May Face The Rising Sun

Verdigris

Best Director – Film

Double Blind – Ian Hunt-Duffy

Flora and Son – John Carney

Lies We Tell – Lisa Mulcahy

LOLA – Andrew Legge

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Pat Collins

Verdigris – Patricia Kelly

Best Script – Film

Double Blind – Darach McGarrigle

Flora and Son – John Carney

Lies We Tell – Elisabeth Gooch

LOLA – Andrew Legge

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Éamon Little

Verdigris – Patricia Kelly

Best Actor – Film

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

David Wilmot – Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Barry Ward – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan – The Last Rifleman

Best Actress – Film

Jessie Buckley – Fingernails

Eve Hewson – Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan – Foe

Agnes O’Casey – Lies We Tell

Bríd Brennan – My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden – Verdigris

Best Supporting Actor – Film

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes – Double Blind

Chris Walley – Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh – Oppenheimer

Liam Carney – Sunlight

Lalor Roddy – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Best Supporting Actress – Film

Bronagh Gallagher – Dance First

Catherine Walker – My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver – Saltburn

Ruth McCabe – That They May Face The Rising Sun

Agnes O’Casey – The Miracle Club

Maya O’Shea – Verdigris

Best Drama

Blue Lights

Hidden Assets

Kin

Northern Lights

Obituary

The Woman in the Wall

Best Director – Drama

Happy Valley – Fergus O’Brien

Kin – Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor

Kin – Kate Dolan

Northern Lights – Tom Hall

Obituary – John Hayes

The Gone – Hannah Quinn

Best Script – Drama

Blue Lights – Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson

Hidden Assets – Peter McKenna

Kin – Peter McKenna

Northern Lights – Stephen Jones

Obituary – Ray Lawlor

The Woman in the Wall – Joe Murtagh

Best Actor – Drama

Martin McCann – Blue Lights

Francis Magee – Kin

Sam Keeley – Kin

Michael Smiley – Obituary

Éanna Hardwicke – The Sixth Commandment

Daryl McCormack – The Woman in the Wall

Best Actress – Drama

Sharon Horgan – Best Interests

Clare Dunne – Kin

Niamh Algar – Malpractice

Elva Trill – Northern Lights

Siobhán Cullen – Obituary

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Best Supporting Actor – Drama

Richard Dormer – Blue Lights

Jared Harris – Foundation

Aaron Monaghan – Hidden Assets

Aidan Gillen – Kin

Emmett J. Scanlan – Kin

Simon Delaney – The Woman in the Wall

Best Supporting Actress – Drama

Niamh Algar – Culprits

Cathy Belton – Hidden Assets

Maria Doyle Kennedy – Kin

Danielle Galligan – Obituary

Fionnula Flanagan – Sisters

Hilda Fay – The Woman in the Wall

Best International Film

All Of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Holdovers

Best International Actor

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best International Actress

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Annette Bening – Nyad

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Emma Stone – Poor Things

George Morrison Feature Documentary

In The Shadow of Beirut

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Notes from Sheepland

Stolen

The Days of Trees

The Deepest Breath

Live-Action Short Film

Calf

Mud Queen

Sound & Colour

The Golden West

Two for the Road

Waiting Day

Animated Short Film

Nana Dee

The Small Makings of a Storm

The Presenter

Wind & The Shadow

Cinematography

Double Blind – Narayan Van Maele

Kin – JJ Rolfe

Lies We Tell – Eleanor Bowman

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Richard Kendrick

Costume Design

Double Blind – Gwen Jeffares Hourie

Lies We Tell – Joanne O’Brien

LOLA – ​​Lara Campbell

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Louise Stanton

The Pope’s Exorcist – Lorna Marie Mugan

Production Design

A Haunting in Venice – John Paul Kelly

Double Blind – Steve Kingston

Lies We Tell – Caroline Hill

LOLA – Ferdia Murphy

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Padraig O’Neill

Hair & Make-Up

Double Blind – Jennia Readman, Madonna Bambino

Flora and Son – Lyndsey Herron, Barbara Conway

Lies We Tell – Helen O’Connor, Aitana Silvana

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Sandra Dunne, Edwina Kelly

The Pope’s Exorcist – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston

Sound

Barbie – Nina Rice

Double Blind – Brendan Rehill, Rob Moore, Peter Blayney

Evil Dead Rise – Garret Farrell, Peter Albrechtsen, Myk Farmer

Lies We Tell – Aza Hand, Damien Lynch, Peter Nicell

Saltburn – Nina Rice, Nina Hartstone, Adam Scrivener

Original Music

Double Blind – Die Hexen

Flora and Son – Gary Clark, John Carney

Lies We Tell – Aza Hand

LOLA – Neil Hannon

That They May Face The Rising Sun – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Editing

Double Blind – Colin Campbell

Lies We Tell – Weronika Kaminska

LOLA – Colin Campbell

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie – Michael Harte

The Last Rifleman – John Walters

VFX

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Kev Cahill, Diana Giogiutti

Evil Dead Rise – Liam Neville, Declan Boyle

Paradise – Niall McEvoy, Liam Neville

The Nevers – Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry

IFTA Rising Star

Siobhán Cullen (Obituary)

Kwaku Fortune (TWIG)

Ian Hunt-Duffy (Double Blind)

Agnes O’Casey (Lies We Tell)

Alison Oliver (Saltburn)