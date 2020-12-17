Chris Taylor jokes about Maura Higgins dumping him – just weeks after confirming their romance

Chris Taylor jokes about Maura Higgins dumping him – just weeks after...

Chris Taylor has joked about Maura Higgins dumping him, just three weeks after confirming their romance.

The couple are currently enjoying an extended break in Dubai, where they have been sharing loved-up snaps and hilarious videos together.

As the Love Island stars enjoyed a dinner date on Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old shared a stunning snap of his Irish girlfriend to his Instagram Stories.

Chris wrote: “Hasn’t dumped me yet 🎉”.

The couple enjoyed a meal at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse Dubai, where their food was prepared and seasoned by the infamous ‘Salt Bae’.

The Turkish chef an internet back in 2017, rising to fame after a video of him sprinkling salt on his dish went viral.

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, posed for a photo with Maura after the meal, sharing the snap to his Instagram Stories.

Maura and Chris met on the 2019 series of Love Island, where they struck up a close friendship – which has since blossomed into romance.

The day before Maura’s 30th birthday, the couple decided to go public with their romance by sharing the same loved-up snap on Instagram.

Chris wrote: “Turns out I fell in love with my best mate ♥️”, while Maura said: “He’s mine ”